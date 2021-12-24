CM Patnaik lays foundation stone of 55 Bus stands in 22 districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 24 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has laid down a foundation for 55 Bus Stands in 22 districts of the state on virtual mode.

According to a statement by the Chief Minister's Office on Thursday, the bus stands will be set up at block levels taking into account several factors like distance from district headquarters, economic activity, places of tourist interest, existing communication facility and other factors.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Patnaik said that Rural Connectivity has always been one of the topmost priorities for his government and he believes that this is a step in the right direction. This will connect the rural people of the State with better communication infrastructure, and benefit them to a great extent and prove to be yet another milestone in the communication scenario of the State.



The Odisha State Road Transport Corporation has been connecting Odisha and all its major reasons through its fleet of buses, as per the statement.

Thanking the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation for this initiative, he further said that the OSRTC is making new strides in reaching across the entire State and connecting people through the integration of infrastructural development and effective communication network.

He expressed happiness over constant innovation and improvement in the quality of service that has been provided to the people of Odisha, many of whom depend on buses for economic, educational as well as recreational purposes.

Chief Secretary Shri Suresh Chandra Mohapatra and senior officers were present. (ANI)

