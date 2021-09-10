CM Patnaik presents Rs 6 cr cash award to Paralympian Pramod Bhagat

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 10 (ANI): Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik felicitated world champion para shuttler Pramod Bhagat with a cash reward of Rs 6 Crores at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium on Friday.

He has also been offered a Group A-level government job.

Congratulating Pramod Bhagat the Chief Minister, said, "It gives me immense pleasure to felicitate you on your outstanding achievement. Your victory was a proud moment for the entire nation and will remain forever so. You have truly redefined how Sports can uplift and empower lives. You have inspired a generation of sportspersons and para sportspersons to create their own destiny. I wish you all the very best for greater glories. We will continue to support you in your journey ahead."

Pramod Bhagat expressed his gratitude towards Chief Minister for the continuous support and motivation in his Olympic journey.

Bhagat had bagged the gold medal after defeating Great Britain's Daniel Bethell by 2-0 in the men's singles SL3 in badminton in Tokyo Paralympics.

State Minister for Sports and Youth Services, Tushar Kanti Behera, Chairman of Hockey Promotion Council, Dilip Tirkey, Secretary to Chief Minister, V.K. Pandian, R. Vineel Krishna, sportspersons and officials of the Sports Department were also present at the ceremony. (ANI)