CM Pinarayi Vijayan should take moral responsibility and resign: Ramesh Chennithala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 17 (ANI): Kerala Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala on Friday said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should take moral responsibility and resign amid the ongoing gold smuggling case in the state.

"It is shocking that Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was involved in gold smuggling, it is a threat to national security. Chief Minister Vijayan should take moral responsibility and resign," said Ramesh Chennithala.

Chennithal's remark comes after M Sivasankar who handled two plum positions as Principal Secretary to Chief Minister and state IT secretary was stripped of the posts after his alleged links with Swapna Suresh, one of the accused in the gold smuggling case, surfaced.

"High power committee of United Democratic Front is bringing in a no-confidence motion against Left Democratic Front govt in connection with gold smuggling case. Congress MLA VD Satheesan has given the notice for the same today," Chennithala added.

As part of the investigation into gold smuggling case, the customs had grilled the Sivasankar for about nine hours after more evidence of his links with accused Swapna, Sarith and Sandeep Nair, including mobile phone records were found.

Former Principal Secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister and former IT secretary M Sivasankar has been suspended pending enquiry for violation of service rules after his alleged links with gold smuggling accused surfaced.

The Chief Minister had said that the decision to suspend him was taken based on the findings of a panel headed by the Chief Secretary that was asked to probe all allegations against Sivasankar.

"A panel headed by the Chief Secretary which had Finance Secretary in it was appointed to probe matters that came up against Sivasankar in connection with gold smuggling. Based on the report submitted today, M Sivasankar has been suspended for violation of service rules," the CM had said. (ANI)

