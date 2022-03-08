CM Pramod Sawant briefs PM Modi on BJP's 'strong performance' in Goa Assembly polls

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital and briefed him about the BJP's "strong performance" in Goa Assembly Polls 2022.

"Called on PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi today. Briefed the PM about BJP's strong performance in Goa Assembly Polls 2022 which will provide us the opportunity to form the Government in the State once again with people's blessings," he said in a tweet.

The Chief Minister further said under PM Modi's dynamic leadership and guidance, "we will continue to work for people's welfare".



The multi-cornered contest in Goa could lead to a hung assembly verdict, exit polls predicted on Monday with some of them putting the BJP ahead but some also stating that Congress would be the single-largest party close to the half-way mark.

According to the ABP News-C Voter exit poll, the ruling BJP is likely to get 13-17 seats, Congress 12-16 seats and TMC 4-9 seats in the 40-seat Goa assembly where the majority mark is 21.

Assembly elections in Goa were held on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

