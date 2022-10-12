CM Pramod Sawant meets Amit Shah, discusses issues pertaining to progress of Goa

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday met Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah in the national capital and discussed issues pertaining to the progress of the State.

"Had a very good meeting with Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi today. Discussed various issues pertaining to the progress of Goa and sought his guidance on the same," Goa CM said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, he also called on the Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in New Delhi. (ANI)