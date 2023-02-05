CM Pramod Sawant meets saints of Haridwar, aims to promote spiritual tourism in Goa

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], February 5 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant who is on Uttarakhand tour on Sunday met saints in Haridwar in a move to promote spiritual tourism in the state.

During his visit to the Patanjali centre, Sawant said, "I feel very good after coming to the land of God. Today I reached Patanjali first. Where met Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev. Along with doing yoga, I also saw the research centre with yoga guru Baba Ramdev. With this, I have invited Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev to conduct a Yoga Festival in Goa. Miramar Beach is going to happen in Goa on February 18, 19 and 20."



After meeting Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Avdheshanand Giri of Juna Akhara, Sawant said, "we want to connect spiritual tourism in Goa. We already have sunset and sea tourism in Goa. That's why we met Swami Avdheshanand Giri today. Urged him to organize an 'apni katha' in Goa, so the whole sect would come to Goa. A holy atmosphere should also be created in Goa. With this, we want to promote spiritual wellness and medical tourism in Goa."

Taking to his social media, the minister shared a series of photographs and wrote, "Visited the Patanjali Gurukulam & University of Patanjali, at Haridwar, in the presence of Swami @yogrishiramdev Ji, H. H. @Sadgurudev_Goa Ji, Acharya Balkrishna Ji, Adv @bramhidevi Ji & others."

"Impressed by the educational infrastructure and education system in line with the Bhartiya Sanskriti. Interacted with the students of the Gurukulam. Happy to witness the enthusiasm, and devotion among the students," he added. (ANI)

