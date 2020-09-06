CM promised two mosques, temple will be reconstructed in Telangana Secretariat: Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 5 (ANI): The two mosques that were demolished by the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government, will be reconstructed in 750 square yards area each at the Telangana Secretariat, said AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday.

The Hyderabad MP led-delegation, which included representatives of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) had earlier today met Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao demanding the reconstruction of the mosques.

Owaisi said that the mosque will be constructed at the same spot where the earlier ones stood.

"The two mosques will be reconstructed, each in 750 square yards (total 1500 sq yards), at the same location, including one Imam quarters at the same spot where the older mosques stood. The temple too will be constructed and the foundation stone for all three would hopefully be laid down on the same day," Owaisi said at a press conference here.

As per historians, the three religious structures demolished by the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government had historic significance.

Masjid-e-Hashmi located at erstwhile D Block of Secretariat was built by the Nizams in 1889. Masjid Dafaatir-e-Muatamad was built during Congress rule in the past.

The Nalla Pochamma temple had shot to fame all over the state during the Telangana movement. This temple is considered auspicious by Telangana activists.

Owaisi said that the foundation stone of all the three places of worship would be laid down in the first or second week of October as per Chief Minister KCR.

The Telangana government authorities started demolishing all the blocks in the secretariat from July 6 after High Court gave clearance on the construction of the new secretariat.

The ruling TRS government had decided to construct a new secretariat complex after demolishing the existing secretariat. The new secretariat will be constructed at a cost of Rs 400 crores. In June 2019, KCR had laid the foundation stone for construction of a new secretariat. (ANI)

