CM Pushkar Singh Dhami interacts with students, asks them to read books

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 19 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday interacted with the students at Rajiv Gandhi Navodaya Vidyalaya Nanurkheda.

Describing the students as the future makers of Uttarakhand and the country, he solved their doubts by giving them enlightening advice for exam preparation.

"Self-control, rules and disciplined life are necessary for success," Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.

On this occasion, CM also gave away prizes to the participating students in the painting competition.

He said that he was feeling more energized by participating in this event with the students. "Children's exams are around the corner and it is also a pleasant experience to communicate with them on this topic. This has also allowed them to reminisce about their school days," CM said.



The Chief Minister said that it is natural to have some stress in the examinations, but when this stress increases too much, it not only adversely affects the result of the examination but also has a serious impact on mental and physical health.



The Chief Minister said that students should also read such books. "The Prime Minister has also written a book related to exam preparations, its name is "Exam Warriors". This book is very interesting and informative," he said.



CM also called upon the students to contribute 100 per cent in the field in which they go and become the leaders of that field.

"As you enter the field of sports, become a leader of the game like Sachin Tendulkar. If you become a singer then become a great singer like Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi and if you enter politics then become the most popular leader of the world like the respected Narendra Modi," he added. (ANI)

