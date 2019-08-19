Uttarakhand Chief Minister of Trivendra Singh Rawat meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI
CM Rawat briefs home minister about rain situation in Uttarakhand

ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 20:56 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and briefed him on the loss of lives and properties due to heavy rains in the state.
The home minister sought a detailed report of the situation in the state and assured the Chief Minister of any assistance from the central government, said an official statement.
Rawat said that at least 32 persons have lost their lives due to natural calamities and informed the home minister about rescue and relief operations in the affected area.
According to the initial estimates, the state incurred a loss of around 175 crore due to rainfall, the statement said. (ANI)

