CM Rawat chairs first meet of 'Uttarakhand Chardham Devsthanam Management Board'

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 22 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat chaired the first meeting of 'Uttarakhand Chardham Devsthanam Management Board' in Dehradun on Friday.

At the meeting, it has been decided to form a high-level committee for coordination among government departments for organising yatras smoothly. It was also decided that arrangements will be made to facilitate devotees for online darshan of temples.

'Uttarakhand Chardham Devsthanam' board will have a separate bank account for which the state government has approved an amount of Rs 10 crore.

The remaining amount of Badri-Kedar Temple Committee will also be transferred to the 'Uttarakhand Chardham Devsthanam Management Board'.

On this occasion, Chief Executive Officer of Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Management Board, Ravinath Raman handed over a check of Rs 5 lakhs to the Chief Minister in view of COVID-19. The amount was collected after people of the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee gave their one-day salary.


