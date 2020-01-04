Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday released the Punjab government's diary and calendar for the year 2020.
The new year calendar is dedicated to Khulle Darshan-Didar of the Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan.
The Chief Minister was accompanied by Punjab PCC president Sunil Jakkar, Congress affairs in-charge Asha Kumari, Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta, Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh, and Information and Public Relations Secretary Gurkirat Kirpal Singh. (ANI)
CM releases Punjab govt's new year diary, calendar
ANI | Updated: Jan 04, 2020 20:30 IST
Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday released the Punjab government's diary and calendar for the year 2020.