CM reviews preparations for Vibrant Goa Summit 2019

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:38 IST

Goa: Mobile app not compulsory to submit record of liquor transaction

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): After criticism from the opposition over the use of mobile app for submitting liquor transaction in the state, Goa government on Sunday clarified that the application is not compulsory at present and licensees are free to maintain records in a physical manner.