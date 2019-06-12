CM Rupani requests tourists to leave for a safer place before Cyclone Vayu hits Gujarat

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Jun 12 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has appealed the tourists visiting the state to leave for a safer place after the afternoon of June 12, in the view of Cyclone Vayu which is likely to hit with a wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph on the morning of June 13.

According to the forecast of India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic storm is expected to touch Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph on the morning of June 13.

Speaking to ANI, "I request the tourists visiting Gujarat and going to Dwarka, Somnath, Sasan, Kutch, to leave for safer places after the afternoon of June 12 that you don't get harmed due to the cyclone. If it is possible, you can go back, it is a request."

He said that state transport services will be asked to help the tourists to move to safer places.

Keeping the situation in mind, Rupani has also cancelled the three-day Shala Praveshotsav (Welcoming to the school festival) that was earlier scheduled to be held from June 13 to 15 in the entire state. He has also declared two days holiday on June 13-14 in schools and colleges in 10 districts where the cyclonic storm is likely to make an impact.

He has also cancelled cabinet meeting of ministers and asked them to remain present in their areas at the time of need.

The Chief Minister also held a special meeting with officers to review the preparedness in view of Cyclone Vayu earlier in the day.

The severe cyclonic storm is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Gujarat along with storm surge, which may cause inundation in the low lying coastal areas of Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagarh, Diu, Gir, Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts at the time of landfall.

Gujarat Chief Secretary Jagdeep Narayan Singh and Advisor to Administrator Daman and Diu apprised the NCMC of preparatory measures put in place for dealing with the cyclonic storm. Singh informed the meeting that approximately 2.8 lakh people from the vulnerable areas along the coast would be evacuated from Wednesday.

The Cabinet Secretary said the people from vulnerable areas should be moved to safer places, and essential food, drinking water, and medicines should also be stocked. All possible measures are to be taken to avoid any human casualty and preparations kept ready to restore any damage that may be caused to infrastructure.

NDRF has mobilised 35 teams in Gujarat and four teams in Diu in coordination with the local administration. Rescue teams of SDRF, Army, Coast Guard, and BSF are also in the readiness. (ANI)

