CM Rupani visits Rajkot hospital to see newborn girl found with stab wounds

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Mar 1 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday visited Amruta Hospital here and inquired about the health of a five-day-old baby girl, who was found with stab injuries in a village of the district earlier this week.

"It is very sad that a new-born baby was thrown outside the village. Dogs also bite her. Villagers came to her rescue," Rupani told ANI.

The district collector has announced to bear her medical expenses.

One of the doctors, who is treating the girl said: "Her condition is stable now but she does not come out of the risk. She has a blood infection."(ANI)

