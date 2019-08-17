CM Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurates Assam's first CNG station

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday inaugurated Assam's first Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) station in Dibrugarh.

"In order to make Assam pollution-free, a CNG filling station has been launched. With the introduction of this station, the general public of the state will be able to get pollution-free vehicles and they will be able to get fuel less expensive than petrol and diesel. Also, CNG stations will be established in the entire state," said Sonowal.

The Minister of State in the Union Ministry of food processing industries Rameshwar Teli, Parliamentary Affairs minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Assam Gas company, chairman Bolin Chetia, Assam State Transport Corporation chairman Ashok Kumar and senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party were also present at the event. (ANI)

