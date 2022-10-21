CM Sarma writes to Mamata Banerjee seeking probe into Assam student's death at IIT Kharagpur

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 21 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday wrote to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee requesting her intervention for a thorough investigation into the into the death of a student from Assam at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur.



Faizan Ahmed, a third-year mechanical engineering student at IIT-Kharagpur, was found dead in his hostel room on October 14. Ahmed hailed from Tinsukia district in Assam.

His parents have filed a case with the local police in Kharagpur requesting the Superintendt of Police, Paschim Medinipur, West Bengal and Inspector-in-charge of Kharagpur (Town) Police Station for an investigation.

"In view of this, Assam Chief Minister Dr Sarma sent a request letter to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee for her intervention to carry out a thorough investigation to unearth the truth leading to the death of the bright student whose untimely death has caused a deep sense of grief across the state," a statement issued by the Assam Chief Minister's Office said. (ANI)

