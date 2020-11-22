CM Shivraj Chouhan celebrates 'Gopashtmi' at his residence

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrated Gopashtmi at his residence in Bhopal on Sunday.

Gopashtami is a festival dedicated to Lord Krishna. As per the Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna's father, Nanda Maharaja, gave Krishna and his brother Lord Balrama the responsibility for taking care of the cows of Vrindavan.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister fed 'halwa-roti' to cows. "Gopashtmi is celebrated because on this very day Lord Krishna and Lord Balrama took the cows for cattle grazing in the forest. Cows can play role in strengthening health and economy of the country," Chouhan told media persons here.



"Cow milk is a proven remedy for malnutrition so we are going to start a project to provide an adequate amount of cow milk to people in all the villages. Also, Cow dung and urine can be used as manure and pesticides in order to move the state towards organic farming," CM added.

On Wednesday, Chouhan had announced that the state government will form a 'Cow Cabinet' for the protection of cows in the state and Animal husbandry, Forest, Panchayat, Rural Development, Home and Farmer Welfare departments will be considered part of the cabinet.

The first meeting was held today on Gopashtami at Gau Sanctuary, Agar Malwa. (ANI)

