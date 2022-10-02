CM Shivraj Chouhan inaugurates Khadi festival, exhibition at Bhopal Haat

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 2 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan inaugurated the Khadi festival and state-level exhibition at the Bhopal Haat on Sunday.



While interacting with the media at the festival, Chouhan said, "Making products using mud is also an art. For promoting these activities, we have formed a Maati Kala Board. We are encouraging all our brothers and sisters who are involved in the business to make more of such products."





Earlier on Saturday, Former Union Minister and Congress MLA Jitu Patwari wrote a letter to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan about the protests carried out by students demanding completion of the process of MPSSC recruitments.

The Congress leader listed down all the demands of the students in his letter, which included the demand for stopping the normalisation process and resolving the Other Backward Caste (OBC) issue.

The Congress leader also requested the Chief Minister to fulfil the demands of the students. (ANI)

