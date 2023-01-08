CM Shivraj Chouhan says all the world's problems have one solution: Philosophy of integral humanism

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): There is one solution to all the world problems, integral humanism, a philosophy which has been advocated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at an event at the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas on Sunday.

The Chief Minister also said that Adi Shankaracharya kept India culturally united.

"God resides in every particle of the universe. God is contained in every single moment. This idea was put forth by Adi Guru Shankaracharya through Advaita Vedanta," Chouhan said.

Adi Shankaracharya was an 8th-century Indian Vedic scholar and teacher. He is known for his systematic reviews and commentaries on ancient Indian texts.

The three-day 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is being held under the theme "Diaspora: Reliable partners for India's progress in Amrit Kaal".



External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Sunday heaped praises on the Indian community living abroad, saying that it is the largest and most talented diaspora in the world.

In the inaugural address at the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Indore, Jaishankar said what is perhaps unique about the Indian community is the intensity of the bonding which is promoted by conventions like the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas, which is underway in the city of Indore.

"...India has the largest diaspora in the world and many would say, the most talented. But what is perhaps unique about us is the intensity of the bonding between the community abroad and the motherland," the minister said while addressing the young delegates from India and abroad.

"And that is a two-way street which is promoted particularly by activities like the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas," he added.

Minister Jaishankar made these remarks in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan, Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, and Australian Parlimentrain Zaneta Mascarenhas.

Delivering the inaugural address, Jaishankar stressed that this relationship with the Indian diaspora was very much in evidence amidst the challenges of the Covid pandemic. "On its part, the Government of India undertook the Vande Bharat Mission and the Vaccine Maitri initiative, which were focused significantly on our diaspora-centred partners," he said. (ANI)

