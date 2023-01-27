CM Shivraj hands over appointment letters to newly appointed police constables

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan distributed appointment letters to the newly appointed constables in the state capital Bhopal on Friday.

The letters were distributed to around 6,000 police personnel who were appointed last year.

CM Chouhan also shared tips to become better officials and to deal with difficult situations while addressing a program organised at the Police Line, Nehru Nagar in the city on the occasion.

Addressing the program, CM Chouhan said, "These recruitments have been done on the basis of hard work through a transparent recruitment process. I congratulate all the newly appointed constables. Our work is not just a job like the rest. MP Police have a glorious history of patriotism. Whenever those who dare to do anti-national activities tried to raise their heads, the MP Police crushed them."



"Once upon a time there was the terror of dacoits in the state, we decided that dacoits will not remain at any cost, the MP police personnel finished them. They have skillfully stopped Naxalism. Our police have killed Naxalites having a reward of Rs 1.14 crores on their head in a year," Chouhan said.

The Chief Minister also told the newly appointed police personnel, "The image of MP Police is sensitivity, never let this image get spoiled. You have worn the police uniform and never forget its dignity. It is to protect people, help and back citizens and catch criminals. Never let it be stigmatised. Always respect the uniform."

"I am proud of the MP Police. You (newly appointed police personnels) should work as a team. If you want to go ahead then go with the team. Don't forget teamwork at all, team spirit must be maintained. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised MP police during the DGP conference that MP Police is working on the ground. Crush the criminals and destroy them. MP police have neutralised whether it is SIMI network, PFI or JMB's activities," the CM added.

"Keep moving forward, if you face any difficulty, do not worry, the government is standing behind you. Move forward with technology as we also have to deal with cybercrime. There is tension in the job, but don't take it. I tell the DGP that none of our jawans should remain under stress. Giving leave is not a matter of politics for us, leave must be given within the time limit and the whole team should think about it together. Pay attention to your health, pay attention to fitness, that is the first capital of our success," he said.

"Many times I have said that there are four qualities to do a good job that are fickleness in the feet, sugar in the mouth, fire in the chest and snow on the forehead. Towards people, softer than a flower but towards criminals harder than a diamond that is Madhya Pradesh police. People are proud of your contributions," CM Chouhan added. (ANI)

