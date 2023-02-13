CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan attacks PCC Chief Kamal Nath, says 'Preparing a note of lies'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 13 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday launched an attack against former CM and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Chief Kamal Nath under his campaign of asking a question regularly from Congress' promissory note.

CM Chouhan on Monday said, " Kamal Nath ji again held a promissory note meeting yesterday. It is not a promissory note but they are preparing a note of lies in which they add whatever comes to mind because nothing is to be done. The public knows everything."

He also said, "You (Nath) didn't do what you said. But you stopped Rs 1000 which used to be given to sisters belonging to Bharia, Shahriya, and Baiga community to run their household expenses and feed nutritious food to the children during the 15 months of Congress government. What harm did they do to you? Sisters are demanding answers."

Speaking about the first Agriculture Deputies Meeting, a three-day event, under India's G20 Presidency being held in Indore from Monday, CM Chouhan said, "Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and representatives of G20 member countries are participating in the meeting. A positive impact of this meeting will be seen across the world."

"Madhya Pradesh has many achievements in the agriculture sector. I will present all those achievements and plans in the meeting today," he added.



CM Chouhan will inaugurate the exhibition on the first day of the three-day meeting. Millets and its value-added food products along with stalls from animal husbandry and fisheries will be a major attraction of this exhibition, informed the government through a release on Sunday.

During the first ADM of the Agriculture Working Group, two side events have been scheduled on day one to deliberate on agriculture-related matters.

Day two will witness the esteemed presence of the Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia following which there will be a general discussion among the participating members and international organisations.

Day three will be dedicated to the deliberations on the key deliverables of the Agriculture Working Group. It will be a technical session with discussions and participation from all concerned members and international organisations.

CM Chouhan further said, "The Vikas Yatra is continuously going on in the state and now it has become a people's journey. An era of continuous innovation is also going on in every district."

On the other hand, PCC Chief Kamal Nath also attacked CM Chouhan by writing on Twitter. Nath wrote, "Shivraj ji, you have even lied in the name of Gaumata (Cow). In the BJP manifesto, you had promised that 50 Gokul villages would be developed in the state in the next five years on the lines of the National Gokul Mission for conservation and promotion of indigenous breeds. Where is this Gokul Gram?"

"Where will you find shelter in this universe after speaking a lie with Gaumata?," Nath further wrote. (ANI)

