CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan pays tribute to BJP leader Kailash Sarang

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday paid tributes to senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kailash Sarang whose mortal remains were brought to Bhopal.

The 85-year-old veteran leader had passed away at a hospital in Mumbai on November 14.

The body reached Sarang's residence at 74 Bangla, from where it was taken to the state BJP office to enable various leaders to pay tributes. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan went to the airport to receive the body and lent his shoulder to the mortal remains of the leader.

The chief minister also expressed his condolences to the leader's family.



"Sarang was Associated with this party since the Jan Sangh days. He had worked alongside Atal Bihari Vajpayee and other prominent leaders. He was the last leader of that era and now he too had passed," the chief minister said.

"He was a thinker, writer, journalist, and poet. He has provided love and guidance to all of us and the void which has been created with him passing away cannot be filled, Not only in BJP but in Madhya Pradesh politics as well", he added.

Earlier in the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the demise of the veteran leader.

"Shri Kailash Sarang Ji made stupendous efforts to strengthen the BJP across Madhya Pradesh. He will be remembered as a compassionate and hardworking leader, committed to MP's progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti."the PM tweeted.

The condition of Sarang who was keeping ill-health for several days deteriorated in September. After initial treatment in Bhopal, he was shifted to Mumbai where he took his last breath on Saturday. (ANI)

