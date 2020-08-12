CM Shivraj, wife pray for peace, joy for everyone on Janmashtami

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 12 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who recently recovered from COVID-19, along with his wife, Sadhna Singh offered prayers at the Lakshmi Narayan temple in Bhopal on Wednesday on the occasion of Janmashtami.

"I extend Janmashtami greetings to all my fellow Indians and I hope that Lord Krishna brings peace and joy into the hearts of all those who are celebrating today and I hope that we will soon be rid of the COVID-19 pandemic," he said while speaking to the media, after quoting a verse from the Bhagavad Geeta.

He added that this year, Dahi Handi festivities would be carried out, but without the gathering of crowds.

"Every year, a huge crowd gathers for Dahi Handi festivities. This year there won't be an audience but we will continue the tradition. I will be observing other Janmashtami rituals at home with my family, including the celebration of Lord Krishna's birth at midnight," he added. (ANI)

