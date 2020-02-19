CM should place resolution against CAA, NPR, NRC in AP Assembly: TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Feb 18 (ANI): TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas on Tuesday urged Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy to place a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) in the Assembly.

"All the TDP MLAs will support you (Jaganmohan) if the resolution against CAA, NPR and NRC is tabled in the Assembly. Also, the Andhra government should file a petition in the Supreme Court like the Kerala government," Kesineni Srinivas said during a public meeting in Vijayawada.

On the issue of British MP Debbie Abrahams being denied entry into the country, he said, "It is wrong to send the British MP back for speaking against revoking Article 370."

The TDP MP also said, "It is shameful to ask the people of this country to prove their citizenship. Hence, I demand the Centre abolish CAA immediately."

Kesineni Srinivas shared the dais with AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi. (ANI)

