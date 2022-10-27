CM Stalin has no management skills: AIADMK's Rajan Chellappa

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 27 (ANI): AIADMK senior leader and Thiruparankunram MLA Rajan Chellappa slammed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and said that the state chief has no management skills.

His remarks came as he addressed the AIADMK's 51st Golden Jubilee General Meeting in Madurai on Wednesday.

"Law and order are affected in Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister Stalin has no management skills. Stalin recommended to the central government that the NIA investigate the Coimbatore accident. Even before Stalin's recommendation, the National Intelligence Agency had arrived in Coimbatore and started the investigation," said AIADMK senior leader Chellappa.

He also called out the "administrative skills" of the Stalin-led state government.

"A reporter died after falling into a rainwater drain, a few days ago. The rainy season has come, does the government not know that the place that has appeared in the construction of rainwater drainage should be protected safely? After the DMK government came to power, how many temples have chariot accidents? The DMK government has not done anything with administrative skills" he added.

Earlier on October 26, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin recommended a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into October 23 Coimbatore LPG cylinder explosion in a car considering the possibility of cross-state developments and international relations in the investigation.

In the recommendation letter, Stalin has asked to transfer the investigation of the case related to the car cylinder explosion in the Ukkadam area to the NIA and continued to ensure security in Coimbatore.



Stalin's order followed a detailed review meeting held earlier in the day at the Head Office under the leadership of the Chief Minister regarding the ongoing investigation of the case.

In this review meeting, the investigation being carried out by the police department regarding the case and the precautionary security arrangements made in the Coimbatore district were discussed; and the Chief Minister directed the police officers to further ensure security in the Coimbatore district regarding the current status of the "case being investigated."

In this meeting, it was decided to make appropriate recommendations to the Union Government to transfer the investigation of this case to the NIA as there is a possibility of cross-state developments and international relations in the investigation of such incidents.

The move comes after Tamil Nadu Police on Tuesday invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the case, and a day ago arrested five men who were associates of Jameesha Mubin, who was charred to death in suspicious circumstances after an LPG cylinder inside a Maruti 800 he was driving exploded near a temple around 4 am.

As per police, Mubin, 25, who was an engineering graduate, has been previously questioned by the NIA in 2019 for alleged terror links. He has been registered as the primary accused in the case.

The five people arrested on Monday night were Mohammad Thalka, 25, Mohammad Asarudheen, 25, Muhammad Riyaz, 27, Feroz Ismail, 27, and Mohammad Navaz Ismail, 27.

Since the explosion occurred in Ukkadam, a communally sensitive area, the state's top police officers, including Director General of Police (DGP) Sylendra Babu and Additional DGP (law and order) Thamarai Kannan, rushed to the spot.

The DGP on Sunday said the police found materials used to make explosives in Mubin's house in Ukkadam. They seized 75 kgs of potassium nitrate, charcoal, aluminium powder and sulphur which can be used to make explosives. (ANI)

