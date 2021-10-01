CM Stalin pays tribute to Tamil actor Sivaji Ganesan on his 93rd birth anniversary

Tamil Nadu [India], October 1 (ANI): The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and President of DMK, MK Stalin paid floral tribute, on Friday, to Sivaji Ganesan at his Memorial in Chennai on the veteran Tamil actor's 93rd birth anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister posted, "The pinnacle of acting - the grammar of friendship Actor Tilak Sewaliye Shivaji Ganesan's Birthday! Gunasekara roared the fiery revolutionary Parasakthi verse in a lion's voice and praised the friendship with the leading artist!"



He also heaped praise on the actor and said that his fame will be cherished till the time there is a world of art.

Earlier, Google paid tribute to the legendary actor with a doodle.

Sivaji Ganesan, the tallest Tamil actor, was also called Marlon Brando South Indian Film Industry. He was awarded the highest honor of cinema, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1997. (ANI)

