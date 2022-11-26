CM Stalin to inaugurate permanent ramp at Chennai's Marina Beach tomorrow

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 26 (ANI): To help physically challenged people reach the seashore, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate a permanent ramp in Chennai's Marina Beach on Sunday.



According to an official statement, the wooden permanent ramp in Chennai's Marina beach would be a big relief for physically challenged people who wish to enjoy the sea breeze and waves from near the shore. The 235-meter pathway, which is 3.4 metre wide, is built at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore opposite Vivekananda House, Marina. To help the physically challenged and senior citizens, handrails are also placed throughout the ramp.

A permanent ramp at Marina Beach has been a longstanding demand. The work to build the permanent ramp was started in June this year. (ANI)

