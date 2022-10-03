CM Stalin warns party leaders to maintain decorum while communicating with people

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 3 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK supremo MK Stalin on Monday warned party leaders to maintain decorum while communicating with people or else action would be taken.

He also stressed that while addressing a gathering one should never disdain and he will take strict against leaders who engage in indecent words.

"While speaking on stage never disdain in words and there should not be a little less dignity while speaking with people or else if such one or two incidents come to my notice I won't hesitate to take actions," said CM Stalin.

His remarks came after several DMK leaders came into the negative limelight for their comments on religion, transport and representation. All these remarks attracted both social and political backlash.



The state chief also wrote to the DMK cadres on September 26.

"I have already released a statement to DMK MLA, Ministers and Local body representatives on September 26. I like to remind few things again. Never have disdain in words and actions. Always be careful about these things. We have to be careful while speaking and on our attitude while expressing something. There should not be little less dignity while conversing with people," read the letter.

"On our side, there is no little space for any mistakes. I won't hesitate to take action if any such one or two incidents come to my notice. With a lot of efforts, we have formed this government. I hope DMK representatives won't help our enemy by spoiling our name. Few political parties are intentionally cutting and pasting our long speeches and creating bad names for our government. But that won't happen. You all should also be careful about this," it added.

DMK senior minister K Ponmudi's reported remarks made on the government's free bus travel scheme for women as 'OC' bus. While speaking on the event Ponmudi listed out the achievements of the Dravidian model. When he spoke about the free bus scheme he asked the people that, "You all travelling on OC (Free) bus right". This much Dravidian model has done for women," he added.

These comments attracted a lot of criticism, including from the opposition AIADMK and BJP with many claiming that he belittled women. (ANI)

