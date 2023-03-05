CM Sukhu exhorts youth to preserve cultural heritage of Himachal

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 5 (ANI): Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday exhorted the youth to carry the rich traditions and culture of Himachal Pradesh throughout the country and abroad so that the world could imbibe and eulogize the "uniqueness of our culture."



Sukhu attended the annual cultural programme 'Himachal Ek Jhalak' organised by Himachal Students' Union, at Panjab University, Chandigarh on Sunday.

Addressing the student, the Chief Minister said Himachal is known for warm hospitality, its unique cultural heritage and its cuisine etc., which have been attracting both domestic and international tourists for long.

"It is our duty to spread our culture across national boundaries", said the Chief Minister, adding that the state's culture, customs and traditions also play an important role in strengthening the economy.





Youth, being the real strength of the country, should channel their boundless energy for the welfare of the state and its citizens. He urged the youth to stay away from social evil, like drugs.

He exhorted the students to move forward by setting a goal in life and to make efforts to achieve the same and thereafter should contribute to the betterment of society.

The state government would provide modern and quality education to the youth undertaking technical education courses through artificial intelligence from this session itself. This will not only empower them with new techniques but will also provide them with an opportunity to get better employment globally, said the Chief Minister.

Sukhu said that the state government was working for 'Vayastha Parivartan' for the benefit of the people, and not for enjoying the luxury and the comforts.

The Chief Minister also announced a sum of Rs 3 lakh for the students' union for promoting the cultural activities in the state through such functions and released its magazine. (ANI)





