CM Sukhvinder Sukhu honours Aastha Sharma, winner of Youth Parliament Declamation Contest

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 13 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday honoured Aastha Sharma, winner of the National Youth Parliament Declamation Contest organised by the Central Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The contest was organised in New Delhi on March 1 and 2.

Congratulating her on this feat, the Chief Minister said that it was a matter of pride that girls of the state were excelling in various fields and bringing laurels to the State by exhibiting their talents.

"The success of Aastha Sharma will inspire the society and youth in particular," Sukhu added.

Aastha, a resident of Loshta village in Shimla district, delivered a speech on the topic "Shared Future Youth in Democracy and Governance".

She had earlier won district and state-level contests before being selected for this national-level youth parliament declamation contest.

Aastha Sharma hails from village Loshta of Kotgarh in Shimla district and is student of Sanjauli College of Excellence.

Industries Minister, Harshwardhan Chauhan, Education Minister, Rohit Thakur, Chief Parliamentary Secretary Ashish Butail, MLA, Neeraj Nayyar were also present on the occasion amongst others. (ANI)

