Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates a coal mine near Nagpur via video conferencing [Photo/ANI]
CM Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates coal mine near Nagpur

ANI | Updated: Jun 06, 2020 13:41 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday inaugurated the Western Coalfields' (WCL) Adasa coal mine near Nagpur through video conferencing.
There are a total of three Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) coal mines which includes two in Madhya Pradesh and one in Maharashtra.
Notably, the Nagpur mine alone will entail a total capital expenditure of Rs 335 crores and is expected to produce 1.5 million tonnes of coal.
The mine is expected to be functional within this year. (ANI)

