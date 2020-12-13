CM Vijayan declaring free COVID-19 vaccine violation of election code , says KC Joseph

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 13 (ANI): Ahead of the final phase of Kerala local body polls, the opposition UDF has filed a complaint with the State Election Commission against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleging violation of election code of conduct.

Congress leader Joseph said that Pinarayi Vijayan announcing free COVID-19 vaccine for the people of the state amounts to a violation of model code of conduct.

Deputy leader of the Congress in the Legislative Assembly, K. C. Joseph has filed the complaint to the State Election commissioner V Bhaskaran.

Pinarayi Vijayan had announced that COVID-19 vaccine would be made available free of cost.



On December 10, Kerala recorded 76.38% voter turnout in the 2nd phase of local body elections held in 5 districts, on Thursday, according to the state election commission.

On December 8, in the first phase of Kerala local body polls held in five districts, a 72.67 percent voter turnout was recorded.

In a tri-corned fight between Left Democratic Front (LDF), United Democratic Front (UDF) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the local body elections are seen as a pointer to the assembly elections scheduled in May.



The Local Body polls are being held in three phases in Kerala, the final phase is on December 14. The votes will be counted on December 16. (ANI)

