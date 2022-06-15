'CM Vijayan more dictator than Hitler...': Kerala LoP after alleged attacks on Congress offices by CPI(M)

Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 14 (ANI): Alleging attacks on Congress offices in the state by CPI(M), Leader of the Opposition in Kerala Assembly, VD Satheesan, on Tuesday said that the chief minister was proving to be a "bigger dictator than Hitler, Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath."

The remarks come after Youth Congress workers, who raised slogans against Vijayan on board an aircraft bound to Thiruvananthapuram, were booked for attempt to murder.

"A case for attempting to murder has been registered against the Youth Congress workers for simply raising slogans in protest. On the flight yesterday, they just raised slogans and said 'protest, protest'. With this Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is proving to be a bigger dictator than Hitler, Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath,'' Satheesan alleged at a press conference here.

The LoP also questioned why no case was registered against LDF convenor EP Jayarajan who allegedly pushed the Youth Congress workers inside the aircraft.

"On what basis was the case for attempted murder filed? Police have not registered a case against EP Jayarajan, LDF Convenor who attacked the protestors inside the flight. There was no planning from Congress here. The workers protested against CM without the knowledge of the leaders," said Satheesan.

Valiyathura Police have registered case against Youth congress workers protested inside the flight against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan yesterday.

Case have been registered under IPC sections 307, 332,334 and 120b. Case also charged for aircraft rules violation.

The incident happened yesterday evening when the Chief Minister was travelling from Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram. Two Youth Congress workers tried to protest against CM and LDF convener E P Jayarajan allegedly pushed them back .

Two Youth Congress leaders in black shirts on board a private airline raised slogans in connection with the gold smuggling case against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who was also on the same flight on Monday. A viral video shows a man pushing protesters on the flight to save Chief Minister Vijayan. Two Youth Congress leaders can be seen sitting in front of the steps of the plane where several passengers are seen coming out.



"The KPCC office was vandalized yesterday. There was violence against a number of District Congress Committee (DCC) offices. An office in Kannur was bombed. This is terrorism. The CPI(M) is the party that trains assassins. The CPIM is a party that defeats even international terrorist organizations. Protest in the sky is the same as a protest on earth. They are the ones who started the violence. We will continue with this protest," added the Kerala LoP.

Kerala LoP Satheesan alleged that there were statewide attacks of CPI-M on Congress offices including Indira Bhavan, the headquarters of Congress in Kerala.

"The door of the car of the security guards who were travelling with the Chief Minister was opened to kill the youths who showed black flag towards the Chief Minister on the way. The car was travelling at a speed of 100 kmph. Security officers sat in the car and tried to beat the protesters with lathi. This is an assassination attempt. Did you take the case for it? Instead, it's arrogant to file a case for uttering the word 'protest'. Do not try to scare us", Satheesan added.

Further hitting out at Pinarayi Vijayan for filing an attempted murder case against the protesters, he said, "This is Pinarayi Vijayan's New Kerala. Attempted murder will be prosecuted if the slogan is raised. Attempt to crash the car if protesting on the road. If no case is filed against Jayarajan, we will file a private lawsuit. We will defend ourselves if our party office is attacked. We will take legal action against it. This has never been seen in Kerala before. If the police do not take up the case, we will seek legal action. We will protect our workers. We are not afraid."

"When the KPCC office was attacked yesterday, Senior Congress leader including former Defence Minister AK Antony was present there. He escaped narrowly. We will not go into violent protest. We will defend. There is a private defence. I don't need more security. There is nothing wrong with withdrawing security for me. We don't need anyone's security," he added.

Youth Congress State vice-president and former MLA KS Sabarinathan also released a three-second video on social media in which the two workers of the organisation were seen raising slogans against the Chief Minister seeking his resignation and a man, who accompanied the Chief Minister, pushing them away.

The airport officials later detained the two youth leaders and handed them over to the airport police on Monday.

"Incident happened at around 5 pm when the two passengers raised anti-CM slogans while on board," an airport official told ANI.

The incident was later reported to the aviation regulatory body of the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for investigation.

The Kerala gold smuggling case pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels. It had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore was smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the customs department in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5, 2019. (ANI)

