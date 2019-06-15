Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur. (File Photo)
CM woos investors of Netherlands to invest in Himachal Pradesh

ANI | Updated: Jun 15, 2019 17:57 IST

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh)[India], June 15 (ANI): While signing two Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) worth Rs 800 crore intended to boost investments in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said there is an immense potential available to invest in the state.
"Due to the pristine atmosphere, peaceful environment, cultural diversity and linguistic plurality, Himachal Pradesh is one of the most visited states in India. There is an immense potential available to the investors to invest in this key sector," he said while addressing the second international 'Road show' at The Hauge in Netherlands.
"While an MoU worth Rs. 500 crore to develop golf resort in Kangra district that would provide employment to over 1000 people was signed, another MoU worth Rs. 300 crore was also signed with Takshinda Foundation for establishing an international Skill University in the same district," he said.
Both the projects worth Rs 800 crore are expected to start by January 2020, he added.
"The state government is organizing its first Global Investors Meet in 2019 at Dharamshala for making it globally competitive. The main objective of this Meet is to highlight Himachal Pradesh, before the whole world as a place for investment and opportunities," Thakur said.
Further, he said that trade cooperation in the agricultural space would benefit both the countries as Netherlands has the latest technologies.
"Netherlands is the second-largest exporter of agricultural products in the world. The trade cooperation in the agricultural space would benefit both the nations and it will also help the government to double its food production and farmer's income," he said.
Alluring potential entrepreneurs to invest in the state, he said, "The state government is providing attractive incentives under the Industrial Policy to boost investment in the state. A special focus has been given in the new industrial policy to encourage investment in various other sectors as well."
Since Netherlands served as the gateway for over 20 per cent of all European Union-bound Indian exports, the state government is very keen to work with the country, he asserted.
The state Industries Minister Bikram Singh, Ambassador of India to Netherlands Venu Rajamony, Additional Chief Secretary cum Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Dr Shrikant Baldi along with many dignitaries marked their presence at the event. (ANI)

