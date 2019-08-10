CM Yediyurappa to visit flood-affected areas of Mangaluru on Sunday

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): With Karnataka pummeled by incessant rain and inundated with the flood, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is slated to visit flood-affected areas of Mangaluru on Sunday to take stock of the situation.

Around 1,024 villages in 80 talukas of 17 districts have been affected due to the floods caused by incessant rains in the region. The Chief Minister informed that 24 people have lost their lives due to the floods while over two lakh people have been evacuated from flood-affected areas and 1.61 lakh people are in 664 relief camps across the state.

Yediyurappa on Saturday announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to next of kin of people who lost their lives in the floods that have crippled the state.

"20 National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) teams, 10 Army teams, five Navy teams and two State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are engaged in rescue operations," Yediyurappa said.

The floodwater is likely to recede in two to three days, he said.

Yediyurappa also said that around 3.75 lakh hectare crop area, 14,000 houses and 478 km of power lines have been damaged in the floods.

Earlier today, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who represents Karnataka also visited the flood-affected areas in Belgaum.

Meanwhile, all schools and colleges - both government and private - in affected flood-hit districts will remain closed till August 15 (ANI)

