CM Yogi addresses people's grievances in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 23 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a "Janata Darshan" in Gorakhpur on Friday and told people not to panic as his government was there to address all their issues.

The Chief Minister displayed the same compassionate attitude toward justice, problem-solving, and providing medical care during the Janta Darshan programme at the Gorakhnath temple. He said, "Do not panic, Mai hu na."

People submitted their applications to the Chief Minister and urged him to address them. Subsequently, the CM instructed the officers to handle complaints in a thorough and satisfactory manner and reassured those seeking treatment for serious illnesses that no one would forego care due to a lack of funds.

Yogi Adityanath met nearly 250 visitors who had come for Janta Darshan. CM Yogi approached patients who were seated in chairs outside Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan one by one.

The CM accepted applications from the public, listened to their issues and then forwarded the applications along with pertinent instructions to the appropriate personnel, assuring people of all help.

The senior superintendent of police (SSP) was given cases involving the police to handle, while the District Magistrate was given the ones involving revenue and other issues.



The CM gave the ADG and the commissioner the applications after hearing about the issues raised by complainants from other districts.

"Specific orders were given to ensure stern action against criminals and mafia who are found guilty of crime against complainants. Abuse of any type in this situation won't be tolerated", CM Yogi said.

People who came to seek financial aid for the treatment of serious diseases were asked by CM Yogi about the state of their medical care and treatment. In addition, he asked them to prepare an estimate and give it to the administration. The government will provide enough funding for the treatment, he assured.

He instructed the officers to finish the formalities quickly so that nobody's medical care would be hampered by a lack of funds.

Many women from minority communities also attended the Janta Darshan of CM.

The issue of the tile house collapsing in the rain was mentioned by one of the women. The Chief Minister gave the officers instructions to make plans to offer housing in accordance with eligibility in this regard.

The Chief Minister bestowed his blessings on children, who came to Janata Darshan with their mothers and gifted them chocolates. (ANI)

