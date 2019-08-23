23 MLAs took oath in Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday.(File Photo/ANI)
CM Yogi Adityanath allocates portfolios after cabinet reshuffle

ANI | Updated: Aug 23, 2019 08:43 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday allocated portfolios to the newly sworn-in ministers of his cabinet while also making changes to the departments held by other members of his cabinet.
Following the recent reshuffles, minister Sidharth Nath Singh has been given the charge of Khadi and Village Industries Department whereas the charge of Medical and Health Department was allocated to Jai Pratap Singh, who will also held the charge Women, Child and Family Welfare.
UP lawmaker Ashutosh Tandon has been bestowed with the charge of Urban Development Ministry whereas state's finance minister and senior cabinet member Suresh Khanna has also been allocated with Parliament Affairs and Medical Education ministries.
As per government notification, Uttar Pradesh energy minister Shrikant Sharma will be continuing with his existing portfolio.
Following allocation and re-allocation of ministries, Chief Minister Adityanath has kept 37 departments with himself including home ministry, flood control and protocol.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will be holding the charge of Public Works Department, Food Processing, Entertainment Tax, and Public Enterprises Ministry.
The Secondary Education Ministry has been allocated to Gulab Devi and Satish Mahana will continue to look after the Industrial Development Ministry.
Uttar Pradesh government's cabinet expansion had taken place on Wednesday which was the first cabinet rejig by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath since storming to power in 2017.
The swearing-in ceremony of the new ministers was held at the Raj Bhawan. Out of the 23, a total of six MLAs have been given the rank of Cabinet ministers. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 09:59 IST

