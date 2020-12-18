CM Yogi Adityanath attends oath ceremony of newly elected MLCs of UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday attended the oath ceremony of newly elected Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) from state legislative council's graduates' and teachers' constituencies.



Extending his wishes to the newly elected members, Adityanath said, "I congratulate all the elected members of the legislative council from state legislative council's graduates' and teachers' constituencies on taking the oath of membership. I am confident that your public conduct will make democracy proud."

In the recently concluded elections to 11 Uttar Pradesh legislative council seats--five reserved for graduates and six for teachers--the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won six, Samajwadi Party three while two seats went to Independents.

The BJP, SP, Congress and teachers' associations contested the polls held on December 1. (ANI)

