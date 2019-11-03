Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

CM Yogi Adityanath calls for boosting tourism in Uttarakhand

ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 15:38 IST

Tehri (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said "if tourism sector is strengthened in Uttrakhand effectively it can leave behind Switzerland."
"Keeping beautification of Kashi Vishwanath, we have developed tourism there. Today you will not find five feet long entry but will find 50 feet wide stretch. We have hired guides who could speak Hindi English, Sanskrit. We hired 30 tourist guides initially which has now crossed 100. This temple has generated employment and today hundreds of people are earning decently. Uttrakhand is a dev bhoomi which has immense opportunities in various sectors," he said while addressing an event here on Sunday.
He also lauded Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat for promoting Tehri lake last year by holding a cabinet meeting in a floating boat.
"I was happy to know that the Rawat ji held a cabinet meeting in the Tehri lake. This place can become the center of tourism provided proper branding is done. The water is very pure of this lake. If promoted properly, it will become popular more than the Dal lake of Kashmir."
"With tourism, eco-tourism, heritage tourism, wildlife should also be promoted in the state," the Uttar Pradesh said in his concluding remark.
Army chief General Bipin Rawat, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were among the other dignitaries who were present at the event.
The event was held as part of week-long celebrations on the occasion of Uttarakhand's foundation day which falls on November 9. (ANI)

