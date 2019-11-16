Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. File Photo/ANI
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. File Photo/ANI

CM Yogi Adityanath directs officials to ensure no stubble burning takes place in UP

ANI | Updated: Nov 16, 2019 14:29 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday issued strict instructions on stubble burning and has directed officials to ensure that burning of crops does not take place in the state.
According to the Chief Minister's office, Yogi Adityanath has issued strict instructions on stubble burning and Principal Secretary SP Goel has talked to all commissioners in the state asking them to ensure no stubble burning takes place.
Chief Minister has last month also appealed to farmers to avoid burning the stubble that is left in the fields after harvesting of crops.
"Due to stubble burning, the animals do not get their rightful share of fodder and the practice also kills the friendly bacteria and fungi present in abundance in the soil. Thus the practice permanently damages the environment and fertility of the soil," the statement read.
Yogi said the concerned departments must spread awareness among the farmers regarding the issue. An attempt should be made to promote such technique among the farmers that instead of burning, they should convert the stubble into organic fertilizer.
The Haryana government on November 13 had penalized 189 farmers for stubble burning in the state.
Meanwhile, the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has so far disbursed over Rs 19.09 crore to 29,343 non-basmati paddy cultivating small and marginal farmers from across the state, who have not burnt the paddy residue. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 14:55 IST

Will contest Mayor elections on our own, no talks with Shiv Sena yet: NCP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Amidst discussions between Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) over forming government in Maharashtra, NCP leader Nawab Malik said that Congress-NCP alliance will field candidates in the upcoming Mayor elections in the state and there

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 14:53 IST

J-K: Lakhs of devotees throng Jammu's famous 'Jhiri Mela'

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): The famous annual Jhiri Mela kicked off here on Saturday, with an overwhelming number of devotees attending the fair.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 14:40 IST

Shiv Sena will not attend NDA meet ahead of Parliament session:...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that his party's representatives will not go for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting to be organised ahead of parliament's winter session.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 14:39 IST

Bhutan's Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji to visit India from Nov 17

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Bhutan's Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji will be arriving in India on a five-day visit on November 17.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 14:25 IST

Rajasthan: Voting underway for local body elections

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Voting is currently underway in 49 municipal bodies across Rajasthan to elect 2105 ward councillors.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 14:16 IST

Maha: Explosion in Raigad building leaves three dead

Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): An explosion at a building in MIDC Industrial Area of Raigad district on Saturday left three people dead.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 14:14 IST

Stubble burning is not the only reason for air pollution: BS Hooda

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday said that stubble burning is not the only reason behind air pollution and urged the central and state governments to provide an alternative to farmers.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 13:56 IST

Congress parliamentary strategy group to meet at Sonia Gandhi's...

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Congress Parliamentary strategy group is scheduled to meet at the residence of party's interim president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday evening.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 13:35 IST

Shiv Sena-BJP backchannel talks underway, to conclude soon

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Putting to rest the speculations about BJP-Shiv Sena coalition in Maharashtra, BJP sources on Saturday said that back-channel talks between the two parties are underway in a bid to arrive at a conclusion on the formation of the government.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 13:34 IST

Amnesty India used commercial methods to illegally circumvent...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Amnesty International India Private Limited (AAIPL) allegedly used commercial methods in order to illegally circumvent the provisions of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sources said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 13:33 IST

Delhi: Manoj Tiwari slams Delhi CM over spike in air pollution

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Saturday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not doing enough to curb the menace of air pollution in the capital alleging that he has not taken any requisite measures to control the pollution and is hiding his faults.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 13:32 IST

Core values of journalism are getting eroded: Vice President

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, on Saturday, said that the core values of journalism are getting eroded as TV channels and newspapers are being set up by some business groups or political parties.

Read More
iocl