CM Yogi Adityanath reviews development works of Ayodhya, Vindhyachal and Kanpur divisions

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 19 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday reviewed Ayodhya, Vindhyachal and Kanpur divisions as part of the ongoing series of assessments of development projects being carried out in the interest of the state with regional MPs and MLAs.

As per an official statement released on Thursday, in the special meeting, the Chief Minister gathered information one by one from the MPs and MLAs of Sultanpur, Barabanki, Amethi, Ambedkar Nagar, Mirzapur, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Sonbhadra, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Auraiya, Etawah, Farrukhabad and Kannauj about the development plans of their areas and also gave necessary guidelines.

"The public representatives informed the Chief Minister about the regional aspirations for the new development works during the meeting and also came up with proposals in this regard. The Chief Minister directed his office to seek immediate action on these proposals from MPs and MLAs. Major guidelines were given by the Chief Minister in this meeting held at his official residence," the statement said.

"People of the country and the world are eager to see 'Divya Bhavya, Navya Ayodhya'. Many private companies, state governments, and religious organizations from India and abroad are eager to invest in Ayodhya. Our youth will get its direct benefit," CM Yogi said.

"With so much natural beauty, Sonbhadra and Mirzapur have a huge potential for tourism. The construction work of Maa Vindhyavasini corridor is going on. This will provide great convenience to the devotees. Here, pure drinking water is being made available to the common people through the scheme of Har Ghar Nal. The carpets made by Bhadohi are well-liked all around the world. Planned efforts have also been made to preserve and promote tribal culture," CM added.

"From a social, cultural, historical, and industrial point of view, Kanpur Division has been incredibly rich. The entire Kanpur division, which includes Kanpur, Farrukhabad, and Kannauj, has a significant role in increasing the exports of the state. Be it the Defence Corridor or the One District One Product scheme, the entrepreneurs of the entire Uttar Pradesh including the Kanpur division are being benefit. In many nations around the world today, there is a high demand for Kannauj perfume. Tourism facilities have improved in Sankisa," CM added.

"Kanpur is an important node of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor. Due to this, new possibilities have been created for the MSME industries here. The youth here are getting new employment opportunities. It was unimaginable that even a massive drain like Sisamau pouring into Gangaji could ever be blocked off. But because of the public representatives and public participation, this work is now a reality. The whole nation kept watching when the Prime Minister took a boat ride here. Good work has been done in the Kanpur division under 'Namami Gange'," CM Yogi said.

"Etawah, Kannauj, and Farrukhabad districts have huge potential for food processing units. Potatoes and tomatoes grow well here. The state government has implemented a new food processing policy. MPs/MLAs should inform the investors about it. The government will provide all necessary resources including land," he said.



"In the last five-and-a-half years, good roads have been constructed even in remote villages. Clean drinking water has become accessible in every house. There is strong law and order. There is a huge land bank, better connectivity, and efficient human resources. By developing better infrastructure, a better environment has been created for industrial development. The state government is giving all possible cooperation for the development here. All of you must focus on the 'branding' of this potential of your area. With this, the investment will come here and employment opportunities will be created," CM added.

CM Yogi said that Under the guidance of the respected Prime Minister, Uttar Pradesh has set itself a target of becoming a $1 trillion economy. The Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit, which will be held from February 10 to 12, is a significant step in this direction. The large-scale investment will generate a lot of employment opportunities that will immediately benefit our youth.

"Taking inspiration from foreign and domestic investor roadshows, many districts held district-level investor conferences and received investment proposals worth thousands of crores of rupees. Barabanki alone has received investment proposals of over Rs 800 crore. All the districts of Ayodhya, Vindhyachal and Kanpur divisions should make similar efforts. There are opportunities for every sector here," CM added.

"MLAs under the leadership of the Member of Parliaments should prepare a better sector-wise action plan for organizing the District Investors Conference. Seek cooperation from District Administration, Industrial Infrastructure Department, Invest UP and Chief Minister's Office. Make contact with local entrepreneurs, business owners, and migrants, inform them about the industrial and sectoral policies of the state government, Introduce the potential of your area and encourage investment," CM added.

"All the districts should be connected with the main event of the Global Investors Summit starting from February 10. With this, everyone will get the guidance of the Prime Minister. Invite local investors and entrepreneurs to this event. In the last five and a half years, more than Rs 1.88 lakh crore has been paid to sugarcane farmers. Timely payment is the priority of the government. Keeping in view the regional requirement, new sugar mills have been established. Capacity enhancement and modernization of old mills are in progress. Sultanpur will also get its benefit," CM added.

CM Yogi added that Public representatives should give wide publicity to the new industrial policies of the State Government. Discussion should be organized among the youth in local universities/ colleges/ polytechnics/ ITIs. Public representatives should participate in these programmes.

"An action plan is being prepared at the government level for the development of infrastructure facilities in Sanskrit schools. Arrangements are being made to ensure that these schools have hostels and adequate teachers, and provide good education to the students. The MPs and MLAs should cooperate in this important work," CM added.

"Rozgar Melas are being organized in all the districts to connect the youth with employment. Public representatives should cooperate in organizing more such fairs in their areas. State Government is setting up fire stations at all tehsil headquarters in a phased manner. Trained personnel will be deployed in every fire station. Construction of the District Court building in Sonbhadra district will start soon," the statement said.

"Public representatives should keep inspecting the development projects being conducted in the area. These schemes are helpful in the image building of the local public representatives. Public representatives will have to contribute to ensuring quality and timeliness," it added. (ANI)

