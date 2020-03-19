CM Yogi Adityanath to oversee shifting of Ram idol in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 19 (ANI):Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will take part in the rituals for shifting of the Ram Lalla idol to the new makeshift structure on March 24, just a day before the commencement of ''Navratri''.

He will also participate in the ''Pran-Pratishtha'' rituals along with saints and seers in Ayodhya city.



The idol will be shifted from the makeshift tent to another location situated on the Ram Janmabhoomi campus, which will pave way for the construction of the grand Lord Ram shrine.

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to live broadcast the entire programme from Ayodhya city for the general public.

Notably, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has informed that the date for the 'bhoomi poojan' of the Ram Temple will be announced after April 2.

The Supreme Court had, in a landmark judgment on November 9, 2019, resolved the decades-old conflict over the Ram Janmabhoomi - Babari Masjid land dispute.

The top court had ordered that the disputed land in Ayodhya will be given to a government-run trust to build a Ram temple and five acres of suitable land will be given to Sunni Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque. (ANI)

