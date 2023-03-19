CM Yogi Adityanath visits under construction Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 19(ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited under construction Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple site in Ayodhya on Sunday.

On reaching Ayodhya Ramkatha helipad CM Yogi was given a guard of honour.



Yogi Adityanath first visited and worshipped in Hanumangarhi Temple after he did darashan of Ram Lala. Then CM visited Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple site here. General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai presented a memento to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

On Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple site, CM Yogi Adityanath inquired the officials about the construction progress of Lord Ram Temple and well being of the labourers working on the construction site.

70 per cent of the construction of the temple has been completed, Officials informed CM Yogi Adityanath. (ANI)

