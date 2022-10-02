CM Yogi cancels scheduled Balrampur tour, visits those injured in Kanpur road accident

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 2 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cancelled his scheduled Balrampur visit and reached the Kanpur Hallet Hospital to enquire about the well-being of the injured persons today.

He expressed his grief over the accident and gave instructions to the Health Department's officials and doctors for the necessary care for the injured.

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister said he was here with the Speaker of the Assembly to express condolences to the families who lost their members in the accident.

Stating that the government has run several awareness programmes from time to time to prevent such accidents, the CM also said, "the President, Prime Minister and Home Minister have all expressed their grief over the tragic road mishap".

"Rs 2 lakh is being given to the kin of those who died in this accident and Rs 50,000 to the injured. Following the final rites, this sum will be given to the deceased's kin", he said.

Yogi Adityanath further remarked, "I have given instructions to the officials of the Transport Department to see to it that tractors, trolleys and trucks, which are meant for transportation of goods and agriculture purposes, are not used for public transport. We will also run an awareness campaign in this regard for the public."

The CM added that he has also directed the Home Department, Transport Department and all other departments on preventing road accidents.

"It is deeply saddening, and both the Central and State governments stand by the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragic accident. But we must also raise awareness to prevent such accidents in future", the CM added.

CM Yogi also visited Kortha village where he met the families of those who lost their lives in the accident. While comforting the family members, CM Yogi assured of providing all possible assistance to them.



He was accompanied by other authorities, including Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana.

On October 1, about 50 residents of Kortha village in Kanpur district visited Chandrika Devi temple in Fatehpur in a tractor-trolley. The accident occurred when the tractor trolley overturned and fell into a pond near the Ghatampur on their way back.

Earlier in the day, CM also held high-level meetings with officials following the Kanpur tractor mishap which took place late Saturday evening.

CM Yogi instructed the officers of the Home and Transport department to quickly enforce the road safety-related works.

He further also instructed the Central Public Works Department officials, the Information department and the Transport department to run road safety awareness campaigns in rural areas using hoardings.

CM Yogi also appealed to the public to follow the safety protocols and only use safe vehicles for the safety of themselves and their family.

Toll-free numbers were also released for the public for informing about traffic violation incidents.

Earlier on Saturday, 26 people were killed in a road accident in Kanpur when a tractor-trolley carrying devotees returning from Unnao overturned.

Following the accident, the police arrived at the spot and started the rescue operation along with the locals.

Sarh police station in-charge Anand Kumar was suspended due to a delay in rushing the police force at the accident spot.

"A total of 26 people have lost their lives and others are injured. The pilgrims were returning from Chandika Devi temple in Fatehpura. The injured people have been sent to Hallet hospital. The investigation is underway. Rescue work has been completed," said Vishak G Iyer, District Magistrate, Kanpur. (ANI)

