CM Yogi congratulates UP forest corporation for 25 crore plantation

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday congratulated the state's forest corporation for planting 25 crore plants this year.

"I want to congratulate the state's forest corporation for planting 25 crore plants this year despite COVID-19. We have to think about their growth. Last year we did 23 crore plantations. It is a big movement for the environment. We have to reach a new milestone in the coming years," Adityanath said while addressing officials during a meeting of the UP forest corporation.

The Chief Minister advised the council to take the help of technology and improve the communication between stakeholders of the forest.

"Council should take help from technology. People who are involved in forest activities should be engaged in various programs. The online portal should be developed to hear the views of the people. Eco-tourism should be promoted in the state," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department Dara Singh Chauhan, Principal Secretary, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department Sudhir Garg,

Managing Director, Uttar Pradesh Forest Corporation Ajay Kumar and other officials were present during the meeting. (ANI)