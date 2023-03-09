CM Yogi consecrates idols of Maa Kali, Lord Ganesh, Kalbhairav

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 9 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday morning consecrated the idols of Maa Kali, Lord Ganesh and Lord Kalbhairav in the newly constructed Shrikali Mata Temple on the Gorakhnath Temple premises, as per an official release.

The rituals were held in a devotional atmosphere, following which a large number of people had the 'prasada' at the 'Bhandara' held on the occasion.



"Religious rituals were going on for past one week for the consecration ceremony in the new and grand Shrikali Mata Mandir, located near the Gaushala on the temple premises. On Thursday, Yogi Adityanath completed the ritual of consecration of the three deities by Vedic law," read an official release.

As per an official release, the ritual was performed by 13 priests including Math Purohit Acharya Ramanuja Vaidik Rohit Mishra, Dr. Arvind Chaturvedi, Ashwini Tripathi, Purushottam Choubey in the presence of Yogi Kamal Nath, the head priest of the temple. Gorakhpeethadhishwar also consecrated the Akhand Dhuna (Havan Kund) located next to the temple.

"After the consecration, Brahmin and Sadhu Bhoj and Bhandara were organised, which were attended by a large number of devotees. A large number of devotees, including Mahamandaleshwar Satua Baba, chief host Amar Tulsyan, his wife Payal Tulsyan, Anoop Saraf, Dwarka Tiwari, Virendra Singh, Durgesh Bajaj, Vinay Gautam, and Brijesh Mani Mishra, who came from Kashi, were present on this occasion," it read. (ANI)

