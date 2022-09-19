CM Yogi dedicates September 22 to women members as UP Assembly Monsoon Session begins today

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 19 (ANI): With the Monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly beginning today, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Sunday his decision to dedicate September 22 to women members of both the legislative assembly and the legislative council.

CM Yogi made the announcement about his historic decision while addressing members of the BJP and allies on the eve of the Monsoon session on Sunday.

Taking place for the first time in a state, the session on September 22 will have 47 women members of the Legislative Assembly and six of the Legislative Council as attendees.

The Chief Minister has urged female members to speak on Mission Shakti and other programmes being run by the state government for the safety, respect and self-reliance of the women of the state during the special session.

Chief minister Adityanath has also requested Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna to make a woman member the presiding officer in both the houses to make this day special.



Furthermore, the chief minister urged members to take part in the house proceedings with full devotion, giving maximum time and demonstrating ideal conduct, adding that those who are not able to attend the proceedings of the house for some reasons should inform their whip so that the proceedings can start on time.

Stating that the members of the ruling party should maintain discipline, the chief minister said that all members should present their views and back their statements with facts for creating public awareness.

The Chief Minister further said that the work done by Uttar Pradesh to control the spread of the lumpy virus should be highlighted in both houses.

"Opposition is at a loss for issues and hence, will try to disturb the proceedings of the house. We must not give the 'unemployed' opposition issues and should be careful of what we speak," he said.

Talking about joining the spirit of Vocal for Local, he said that to achieve the goal of a self-reliant India, the campaign should be taken to the grassroots level. CM Yogi said that on the first day of the session, all the members must get their medical checkups done in the camp set up by the Health department.

"To make 25th September, the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, programmes should be organised at the booth level and people should be made aware of the ideology and works of Deendayal ji," he added. (ANI)

