CM Yogi directs officials to ensure no power outage in UP on R-Day

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed the officials to make sure that there be no power outages in the state on the occasion of Republic Day.

In accordance with the directives of CM Yogi, the department has been engaged in ensuring a 24-hour uninterrupted power supply in all metropolitan cities.



Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited Chairman M Devraj said Republic Day would be enthusiastically observed throughout the state. In this sequence, the UP government is committed to providing a 24-hour electricity supply throughout the entire state. Necessary instructions have been given to the managing directors of distribution corporations to ensure an uninterrupted power supply to all areas of the state.

The Chairman of the Power Corporation further informed that the officers and personnel engaged in distribution at the local level have been asked to exercise full vigilance. Local issues should be fixed right away, and to do this, the availability of necessary manpower and materials should be ensured.

In accordance with the state's schedule, power is currently provided for 24 hours in metropolitan cities, district headquarters, 24 hours in the Taj Trapezium area, about 18 hours in rural areas, and 21.30 hours in tehsils, headquarters, and Nagar panchayats. There is sufficient power availability in the state relative to the demand, he said. (ANI)

