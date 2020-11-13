CM Yogi distributes appointment letters to 1,438 junior engineers

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI): Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath distributed appointment letters to 1,438 junior engineers of the irrigation department on Thursday.



While speaking at the event, the Chief Minister congratulated the junior engineers on their achievement. Adityanath also asked the newly appointed junior engineers, "Did anyone approach you and ask for money or you need to ask anyone for favour?" Several junior engineers answered that they have not witnessed any of these situations and got selected at the positions on the basis of their merit.

In September Adityanath had said the state government has a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption and crime.

In the view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony took place via video conference in Lucknow. (ANI)

