CM Yogi flags off G-20 van, to showcase journey of 'Digital India'

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday flagged off the G-20 van from his official residence.

According to an official release, the van showcasing 'Safar Digital India Ka', will showcase the 'digital revolution' in India through VFX.



Information about the Centre's flagship 'Digital India' campaign will be diseminated through schools, colleges and other public places through display vans, it said.



Chief Secretary Durgashankar Mishra, Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob, and DM Suryapal Gangwar were also present on the occasion.



"Preparations are in full swing in Uttar Pradesh regarding the G-20 conference being organized in India with the motto of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. There will be a total of 11 conferences of the G-20 in the state, which are going to start from Agra from February 10," it read.



The concept of Digital UP along with the development of the state will also be presented in front of foreign guests through the G-20 conference. (ANI)

